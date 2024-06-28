Constitution always comes under attack under Congress rule: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday attacked the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, saying that the Constitution always came under attack whenever the grand old party was in power. Citing several instances, including the "changes" made in the Preamble while initiating a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Trivedi said the Congress is now talking about protecting the Constitution but it always "disrespected" it in letter and spirit.

Speaking on the Congress party's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared with Jawahar Lal Nehru, Trivedi said he agrees that the two cannot be compared as Modi was chosen unanimously as PM candidate while Nehru was "not a unanimous choice." He recalled that poet Majrooh Sultanpuri had remained in jail for two years after he wrote that there was a glimpse of Hitler in the working style of Nehru.

Trivedi reminded the opposition of Majrooh Sultanpuri's jail term in Nehru's regime and said, "Famous poet Majrooh Sultanpuri had written an article on Nehru ji, saying there was a glimpse of Hitler in his work and after that, he spent 2 years in jail." "In PM Modi's power, trivial things were said by a few people but no action was taken against anyone. So I believe that there is no comparison between Nehruji and Modi. There is a huge difference in the approach of both," said Trivedi.

The BJP leader also gave a 'reality check' to Congress over BJP's 'Mission South' and mocked the opposition for good results for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election in South India, a region where the ruling outfit has traditionally struggled for relevance and traction. "In the context of these elections, the issue of South India came up. The opposition, especially the Congress party, used to raise this issue a lot, saying they have a huge influence in South India. Therefore, I want to tell say that under PM Modi's leadership, the NDA and BJP have received more votes than Congress even in South India," he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi mocks INDIA bloc over the Lok Sabha poll celebration and said that while the BJP celebrated its third term in power, the Congress party also joined in the joyous celebrations thinking they had achieved a great deal. "Dono jagah mithai bat rahi thi," Trivedi said.

"The elections were over, but these elections were unique for this country in one respect. Normally, on the day of the election results, sweets are distributed and there is a lot of fun and frolic in one of the party's offices while the corridors of others are found empty," he said. "However, on the recent election result day, crackers were bursting at both the places party offices. In the BJP's office as well as in the Congress party. They got a clear majority and formed the government for the third time in a row, but why were celebrations taking place in the Congress party," he stated.

"Mai yaad dilana chahta hu, ki jo third attempt mai 3 digit ki sankhya nahi prapt kar paye. Chunav ke baad unke chehre ki chamak dekhiye, unke awaz ki khanak dekhiye, unke jalwe mai dhamak dekhiye. Aisa lagta hai ki unhone bahut badi uplabdhi prapt karli hai," said Trivedi. The BJP leader also lauded Uttar Pradesh's development and said that before PM Modi's regime, crime thriller movies like Mirzapur depicted Uttar Pradesh but now the state manufactures ballistic missiles.

"I remember what the image of UP was before Modi ji's government came to power and the kind of movied were made depicting UP. "Series like Mirzapur series was made. At that time there was news of the making of weapons but now ballistic missiles are being manufactured in UP, in the defence corridor," he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi praised PM Modi for reviving Nalanda University and quoted Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he wants India to re-emerge as the world's "most prominent knowledge centre" with an "advanced and research-oriented" higher education system after he inaugurated the campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir foothills.

"PM Modi said that you can burn books, you can burn buildings but you cannot burn the knowledge and culture of India. And that is why the efforts were made by our government to restore Nalanda and to re-establish the knowledge tradition of India," said Trivedi. The BJP leader concluded with a poem, saying, "Sare bharat se naata hai, sarkar chalana ata hai. Daria ka sara nasha utarta chalta gaya, vo mujhe dubata raha aur mai ubharta chala gaya. Aur ye chawalis, baawan, ninyanve are manzil samjhkar baith gaye jispe chand log, mai aise kitne hi rasto se guzarta chala gaya." (ANI)

