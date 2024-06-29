Tension Outside Asaduddin Owaisi's Residence: Protestors Raise Slogans, Splash Black Paint

Tension escalated outside the residence of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi as a group of protestors raised slogans and splashed black paint. The Delhi Police confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 143, 506, 153A, and 147 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Delhi Police officials, the commotion started on Thursday when several individuals arrived at Owaisi's residence, causing a disturbance. Law enforcement agencies were quick to respond and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

The authorities have assured that the situation is under control, and steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved. The investigation is ongoing, with further details expected to emerge in the coming days.

