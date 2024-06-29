Left Menu

Tension Outside Asaduddin Owaisi's Residence: Protestors Raise Slogans, Splash Black Paint

A group of protestors gathered outside the residence of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, raising slogans and splashing black paint. Delhi Police registered a case under various IPC sections. The incident occurred on Thursday and is currently under investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:25 IST
Tension Outside Asaduddin Owaisi's Residence: Protestors Raise Slogans, Splash Black Paint
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated outside the residence of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi as a group of protestors raised slogans and splashed black paint. The Delhi Police confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 143, 506, 153A, and 147 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Delhi Police officials, the commotion started on Thursday when several individuals arrived at Owaisi's residence, causing a disturbance. Law enforcement agencies were quick to respond and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

The authorities have assured that the situation is under control, and steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved. The investigation is ongoing, with further details expected to emerge in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024