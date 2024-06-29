Left Menu

AAP Protest Erupts Demanding Kejriwal's Release Amid CBI Custody

AAP leaders staged a protest near the BJP headquarters to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in CBI custody related to an excise policy investigation. The gathering saw slogans against the BJP and calls for ending 'dictatorship.' Police have imposed Section 144 in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 12:53 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-voltage showdown, AAP leaders and workers took to the streets near the BJP's headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal is currently in CBI custody over allegations related to the Delhi government's excise policy.

The protest, ignited by Kejriwal's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, saw AAP workers raising slogans and carrying placards against the BJP, alleging misuse of central agencies and calling for an end to 'dictatorship.'

Authorities, anticipating potential unrest, imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the area. Barricades were put up, and paramilitary personnel deployed to deter the protesters. Senior police officials confirmed that no prior permission was sought for the protest, suggesting possible detainment of participants if the situation escalates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

