Iran Set for Runoff Election: Reformist vs Hard-Liner

Iran will hold a runoff presidential election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili after neither secured an outright win in the initial round. The late President Ebrahim Raisi's death has left the country in need of new leadership. The runoff will be conducted this Friday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:46 IST
Iran is poised for a pivotal runoff presidential election, following an inconclusive initial vote to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi. The upcoming election will feature a clash between reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Official results, announced by election spokesman Mohsen Eslami in a state television broadcast, revealed that of the 24.5 million votes cast, Pezeshkian secured 10.4 million while Jalili garnered 9.4 million. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf received 3.3 million, and Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had over 206,000 votes.

Raisi, a key protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, passed away in a helicopter crash this May, necessitating the election. The runoff election is scheduled for this Friday and is expected to be a defining moment for Iran's political landscape.

