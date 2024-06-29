Iran Set for Runoff Election: Reformist vs Hard-Liner
Iran will hold a runoff presidential election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili after neither secured an outright win in the initial round. The late President Ebrahim Raisi's death has left the country in need of new leadership. The runoff will be conducted this Friday.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran is poised for a pivotal runoff presidential election, following an inconclusive initial vote to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi. The upcoming election will feature a clash between reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.
Official results, announced by election spokesman Mohsen Eslami in a state television broadcast, revealed that of the 24.5 million votes cast, Pezeshkian secured 10.4 million while Jalili garnered 9.4 million. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf received 3.3 million, and Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had over 206,000 votes.
Raisi, a key protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, passed away in a helicopter crash this May, necessitating the election. The runoff election is scheduled for this Friday and is expected to be a defining moment for Iran's political landscape.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump at 78: Examining the Age Factor in the 2023 Presidential Race
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Historic Rematch for the Ages
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Clash of the Titans
Cyril Ramaphosa Nominated for South African Presidential Re-Election
CNN rules for first US presidential debate: no props, muted microphones