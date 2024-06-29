Iran's Presidential Race Heads to Run-Off: Moderate vs. Hardliner
Iran will hold a run-off presidential election on July 5, as no candidate secured more than 50% of the votes in the recent polls. Moderate lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian leads with over 10 million votes, closely followed by hardline diplomat Saeed Jalili with over 9.4 million votes.
Iran will hold a run-off presidential election on July 5 after neither of the top candidates secured more than 50% of votes in Friday's polls, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
The vote to replace Ebrahim Raisi after his death in a helicopter crash came down to a tight race between the sole moderate in a field of four candidates and the supreme leader's hardline protege. With more than 24 million votes counted moderate lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian led with over 10 million votes ahead of hardline diplomat Saeed Jalili with over 9.4 million votes, according to provisional results released by the ministry.
Power in Iran ultimately lies with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, so the result will not herald any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear programme or its support for militia groups across the Middle East. But the president runs the government day-to-day and can influence the tone of Iran's policy. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
