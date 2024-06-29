Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi, Cites ‘Personal, Political, and Moral Defeat’

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi stated that the Lok Sabha poll results signal a 'personal, political, and moral defeat' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She criticized Modi for not accepting the electoral outcome, highlighted the government’s disregard for convention, and stressed the opposition’s commitment to parliamentary balance and productivity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:15 IST
In a fervent critique, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi declared that the Lok Sabha poll verdict marked a 'personal, political, and moral defeat' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She accused Modi of carrying on as if 'nothing has changed' despite the clear electoral message.

Gandhi, in a newspaper article, decried the lack of evidence that Modi has come to terms with the electoral outcome, referencing the government's refusal to honor the tradition of appointing an opposition member as the deputy speaker, despite the opposition bloc's willingness to support the government's choice for Speaker.

She also addressed the revision of three significant criminal laws and the ongoing controversy around the NEET exam, criticizing the prime minister's silence on these crucial issues. Gandhi emphasized that the opposition remains dedicated to restoring balance and enhancing productivity in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

