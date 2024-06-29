Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Remanded to Judicial Custody Amid Sexual Abuse Charges

In a significant development, former JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna has been remanded to judicial custody until July 8. The decision comes as Revanna faces grave charges of rape and the sexual abuse of multiple women.

His appearance before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Saturday marks the conclusion of his four-day custody with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Initially, Revanna had been remanded to judicial custody on Monday but was subsequently transferred to SIT custody till June 29, upon the police's request through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

The 33-year-old, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, has four separate cases registered against him. These emerged after explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna were circulated ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, leading to his suspension from the JD(S) party. Despite his bid, Revanna failed to retain his Hassan constituency seat in the recent elections.

