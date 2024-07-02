Left Menu

Trinamool MLAs Continue Dharna Over Oath-Taking Venue

Two Trinamool Congress MLAs resumed their dharna demanding oath-taking in the West Bengal assembly, rejecting the Governor's invite to Raj Bhavan. Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola legislator Rayat Hossain Sarkar continue their sit-in, urging the Governor to respect precedent and facilitate their oath in the House.

Updated: 02-07-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:25 IST
Two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs continued their sit-in protest on Tuesday, demanding to be sworn in at the West Bengal assembly rather than at the Raj Bhavan as invited by Governor C V Ananda Bose. Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola legislator Rayat Hossain Sarkar resumed their demonstration on the assembly premises for the fourth consecutive day.

The two legislators, who were elected in by-polls held alongside the Lok Sabha elections, insisted that the Governor should facilitate their oath-taking in the House to enable them to perform their legislative duties. The governor's invitation for an oath ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was declined by the MLAs, citing convention that mandates by-poll winners' oaths be administered by the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the assembly.

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee stated on Monday, "We urge the Governor to come to the assembly and administer the oath of office to the two MLAs himself.'' The sit-in protest continued in front of B R Ambedkar's statue within the assembly complex, intensifying the demand for the governor to adhere to established precedent.

