Rishi Sunak's Final Push: Tories Fight Against Labour Supermajority

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicked off his last-minute campaign effort with a visit to a distribution centre in eastern England on Tuesday, urging voters to avoid making a regrettable decision as polling day approaches this Thursday.

Opinion polls indicate a strong majority for the Labour Party, forcing Sunak's Conservatives into a defensive stance. Both Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer will spend the final days of campaigning across the United Kingdom, aiming to win over undecided voters.

Sunak cautioned that a Labour-led government would lead to higher taxes and uncontrolled migration, while Starmer emphasized the need for a strong mandate to enact significant changes in the country's governance.

