Iran's Election Turnout: A Hopeful Second Round Awaits
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addressed the low turnout in the first round of the presidential election, which was about 40%. He urged citizens to vote in the second round, emphasizing that low participation should not be seen as opposition to the Islamic Republic. The upcoming vote will be a critical contest between Massoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the turnout in the first round of the country's presidential election was "lower than expected", semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Turnout was about 40%, Iran's interior ministry said - the lowest on record since the 1979 revolution. "We hope that people's turnout for the second round will be important and a source of pride for the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said, calling upon Iranians to cast their ballot this coming Friday.
Friday's vote will be a tight race between lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and former Revolutionary Guards member Saeed Jalili. The election is to elect a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.
Khamenei added that the lower-than-expected turnout was due to "several factors" and that claims that non-voters were against the Islamic Republic were "strongly mistaken".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hardliner Saeed Jalili Eyes Iranian Presidency Amid Nuclear Tensions
Iranian official says reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili heading to a runoff presidential election, reports AP.
Early results in Iran presidential election put hard-liner Saeed Jalili ahead, followed by reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, reports AP.
Hard-Liner Saeed Jalili Leads in Iran's Presidential Election