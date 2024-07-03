Congress Urges Aid for Flood-Hit Assam, Criticizes Modi's Inaction
The opposition Congress has urged party workers to assist flood-affected people in Assam and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state during the crisis. Jitendra Singh, AICC general secretary, condemned the BJP-led state government for not fulfilling its promises on flood control.
The opposition Congress has called on party workers to assist people devastated by floods in Assam, while simultaneously criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence in the state during this critical period.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh lambasted the BJP-led administration in Assam for failing to fulfill its promises regarding flood control measures.
During a time when previous Prime Minister Manmohan Singh actively visited and provided aid, the current government has not shown the same level of commitment, Jitendra Singh emphasized. He urged Congress leaders to extend financial and material support to affected regions.
