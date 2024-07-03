Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Hathras Stampede: Demands Accountability

In a strong rebuke, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the BJP government on Wednesday for its handling of a deadly stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The tragic event, which occurred during a religious congregation on Tuesday, claimed 121 lives, most of whom were women.

Gandhi, in a post on platform X, criticized the lack of necessary arrangements and questioned the absence of accountability. 'Three times more crowd than permitted, no administration on the spot, no crowd management arrangements, no medical team, no ambulance after the incident,' she pointed out, highlighting the tragic consequences of these oversights.

Gandhi further condemned the repeated occurrence of such disasters, citing incidents like bridge collapses and train accidents. She asserted that governmental responsibility extends beyond mere 'whitewashing' and demands proactive measures to prevent future tragedies.

