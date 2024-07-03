Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Airstrike Claims Prominent Palestinian Doctor and Family
An Israeli airstrike killed prominent Palestinian dermatologist Hassan Hamdan and eight of his family members after they moved to a designated safe zone in Gaza. The strike comes amid mass evacuations following Israeli military orders. The incident deepens the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In a tragic turn of events, an Israeli airstrike has claimed the life of prominent Palestinian dermatologist, Dr. Hassan Hamdan, along with eight members of his family. The family had complied with military orders to evacuate their home in Khan Younis, seeking refuge in an Israeli-designated safe zone.
The Hamdan family, a group of around a dozen people spanning three generations, fled in the middle of the night. They sought shelter with relatives in Deir al-Balah, only to be killed hours later by an Israeli airstrike that hit their new refuge.
This killing has added to the confusion, chaos, and misery for Palestinians, who are already facing their third mass evacuation in as many months. The incident underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where even designated safe zones are no longer safe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
