Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Airstrike Claims Prominent Palestinian Doctor and Family

An Israeli airstrike killed prominent Palestinian dermatologist Hassan Hamdan and eight of his family members after they moved to a designated safe zone in Gaza. The strike comes amid mass evacuations following Israeli military orders. The incident deepens the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Airstrike Claims Prominent Palestinian Doctor and Family
AI Generated Representative Image

In a tragic turn of events, an Israeli airstrike has claimed the life of prominent Palestinian dermatologist, Dr. Hassan Hamdan, along with eight members of his family. The family had complied with military orders to evacuate their home in Khan Younis, seeking refuge in an Israeli-designated safe zone.

The Hamdan family, a group of around a dozen people spanning three generations, fled in the middle of the night. They sought shelter with relatives in Deir al-Balah, only to be killed hours later by an Israeli airstrike that hit their new refuge.

This killing has added to the confusion, chaos, and misery for Palestinians, who are already facing their third mass evacuation in as many months. The incident underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where even designated safe zones are no longer safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024