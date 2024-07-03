Narendra Modi Slams Congress Over Constitution Protection in Fiery Rajya Sabha Speech

In a spirited Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a scathing critique on Congress, making the 2024 general elections a focal point of constitutional protection. Highlighting historical references, Modi asserted that Indians had previously voted on these lines in 1977 to oust Indira Gandhi's government post-Emergency.

While recounting his administration's achievements—from economic milestones to agricultural and financial reforms—Modi also addressed the ongoing conflict in Manipur and promised stern action against NEET paper leak offenders. His speech, aiming to consolidate support for a third term, emphasized development and self-reliance as cornerstones for India becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Despite interruptions and slogans from the INDIA bloc, Modi continued undeterred, labeling Congress as unable to accept the democratic mandate given by India's electorate. He condemned the walkout by opposition MPs as an insult to the Constitution and pledged comprehensive efforts to fight corruption and black money.

