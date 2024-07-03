Narendra Modi Slams Congress Over Constitution Protection in Fiery Rajya Sabha Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress in Rajya Sabha, focusing on the 2024 elections and constitutional protection. He recounted achievements from prior terms, addressed the Manipur situation, assured action on NEET leaks, and condemned corruption. Opposition objections led to disruptions and a walkout.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a scathing critique on Congress, making the 2024 general elections a focal point of constitutional protection. Highlighting historical references, Modi asserted that Indians had previously voted on these lines in 1977 to oust Indira Gandhi's government post-Emergency.
While recounting his administration's achievements—from economic milestones to agricultural and financial reforms—Modi also addressed the ongoing conflict in Manipur and promised stern action against NEET paper leak offenders. His speech, aiming to consolidate support for a third term, emphasized development and self-reliance as cornerstones for India becoming the world's third-largest economy.
Despite interruptions and slogans from the INDIA bloc, Modi continued undeterred, labeling Congress as unable to accept the democratic mandate given by India's electorate. He condemned the walkout by opposition MPs as an insult to the Constitution and pledged comprehensive efforts to fight corruption and black money.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Record 21% Increase in Net Direct Tax Collection, Boosts Indian Economy
AAP MP's Fiery Accusation: BJP Institutionalized NEET Paper Leaks
Assam CM Calls for Peace Amid Manipur Violence Spillover
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over NEET Paper Leaks and BJP's Grip on Education
Calls for CBI Probe into NEET Paper Leak and RJD Links Intensify