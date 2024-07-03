S Jaishankar Welcomes Belarus to SCO in Landmark Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Belarusian counterpart, Maksim Ryzhenkov, on Wednesday to discuss the developing bilateral relationship and its future growth potential.

Jaishankar, representing India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), welcomed Belarus as the newest member of this influential bloc. 'Pleased to meet FM Maksim Ryzhenkov of Belarus today. Welcome Belarus to the SCO as its newest member. Discussed our bilateral relationship and its future growth potential,' Jaishankar shared on social media platform X, accompanied by photos of the meeting.

This significant meeting comes just days after the first-ever India-Belarus Consular Dialogue held on June 28 in Minsk, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties. The Indian delegation was led by Dr. Aman Puri, JS (CPV), and the Belarusian side was headed by Andrei Kozhan, Head of General Directorate for Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. The SCO, consisting of nine member states including India, Kazakhstan, and China, continues to be a cornerstone in regional cooperation and economic development.

