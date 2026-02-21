India-Bangladesh Bus Service Resumes: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his support for the resumption of the India-Bangladesh bus service, linking Agartala with Kolkata through Dhaka. This international service was halted a year ago amid political instability in Bangladesh, leading to visa challenges and dwindling passenger numbers.

With the political climate improving and Bangladesh forming an elected government, the operator is gearing up to restart service, already launching a trial run. 'The bus left the Krishnnagar depot in Agartala for Dhaka today, marking the beginning of our efforts to ensure a stable system,' explained Manoranjan Debnath, the bus service manager.

Debnath elaborated that, pending successful trials over the next few days, regular services might resume thrice weekly. The fare for the 500 km journey from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka is set at Rs 2800, offering a more direct route than the 1567 km train alternative through Guwahati.

