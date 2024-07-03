Delhi Police Bolster Security at Rahul Gandhi's Residence Amid Disturbance Warnings
The Delhi Police increased security outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence following intelligence suggesting disturbances by right-wing groups. Paramilitary and local police have been deployed, with increased vigilance initiated. This follows Gandhi’s remarks causing ruckus in the Lok Sabha. Delhi BJP members protested demanding Gandhi’s apology.
The Delhi Police has intensified security measures outside the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after receiving intelligence of potential disturbances by right-wing groups. Sources on Wednesday confirmed the deployment of a paramilitary platoon and local police personnel to ensure his safety.
The security boost comes on the heels of contentious remarks made by Gandhi against the saffron party, which sparked furor in the Lok Sabha. Following an intelligence report received on Tuesday, authorities have heightened patrols around his central Delhi residence, where there is concern that demonstrators might gather with placards.
Despite enjoying Z plus security under the CRPF, Wednesday saw Delhi BJP leaders protest near his residence, demanding an apology for his comments. This parallels an incident on June 27, when posters were placed outside AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's house, leading to an FIR.
