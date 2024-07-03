Russian Missile Attack in Dnipro Kills Five, Injures 47

A Russian missile and drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of five civilians and injuries to 47 others, authorities reported.

The blasts shattered windows of a shopping mall, raining shards onto the street, with photos shared by local officials illustrating the devastation. Mayor Borys Filatov noted that the daytime attack also damaged windows in two schools and three kindergartens. Debris from the explosion hit the intensive care unit of a children's hospital, and a fire broke out at another hospital.

A video posted on social media by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy captured a missile trailing a fiery path over buildings in Ukraine's fourth-largest city, with debris flying into the air upon impact.

The war, now in its third year following Russia's invasion, has resulted in over 10,000 civilian deaths and around 20,000 injuries, according to the United Nations.

In the Kharkiv region to the northeast, Russian shelling struck a village council building, causing one fatality and injuring two others, said regional head Oleh Syniehubov. Additionally, a Russian glide bomb impacted a residential building in Ruska Lozova, injuring at least two people, with others possibly trapped under the rubble.

On the same day, Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund, part of a larger ongoing credit facility, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The credit program, totaling $16 billion, requires Ukraine to meet key economic and fiscal benchmarks before funds are released. The recent disbursement is intended for welfare payments and salaries for doctors and teachers.

