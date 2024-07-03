Dutch PM Dick Schoof Pledges Stricter Immigration Measures in First Parliament Speech

In a landmark maiden address to parliament, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof underscored his administration's commitment to curbing immigration. He emphasized the critical nature of asylum and migration issues, marking them as primary concerns.

Schoof, who succeeded the long-serving Mark Rutte, is a surprising choice due to his background as head of intelligence and counterterrorism. Despite winning the largest share of seats last year, opposition from coalition parties barred Geert Wilders and his anti-immigration party from leadership.

As the coalition seeks to implement strict policies outlined in the "Hope, courage and pride" agreement, opposition leader Frans Timmermans lambasted the new government, accusing it of harboring extreme right-wing elements and announcing motions of no-confidence. Wilders countered, denying any racist ideologies within his party. Intense debates are set to continue into Thursday.

