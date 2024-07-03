Left Menu

Dutch PM Dick Schoof Pledges Stricter Immigration Measures in First Parliament Speech

In his inaugural speech to parliament, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof focused on immigration reduction. Stepping into the role from Mark Rutte, 67-year-old Schoof faces criticism for coalition policies, including asylum restrictions. Opposition leaders accused Schoof's coalition partners of racism and vowed motions of no-confidence against cabinet members, escalating political tensions.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:25 IST
Dutch PM Dick Schoof Pledges Stricter Immigration Measures in First Parliament Speech

In a landmark maiden address to parliament, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof underscored his administration's commitment to curbing immigration. He emphasized the critical nature of asylum and migration issues, marking them as primary concerns.

Schoof, who succeeded the long-serving Mark Rutte, is a surprising choice due to his background as head of intelligence and counterterrorism. Despite winning the largest share of seats last year, opposition from coalition parties barred Geert Wilders and his anti-immigration party from leadership.

As the coalition seeks to implement strict policies outlined in the "Hope, courage and pride" agreement, opposition leader Frans Timmermans lambasted the new government, accusing it of harboring extreme right-wing elements and announcing motions of no-confidence. Wilders countered, denying any racist ideologies within his party. Intense debates are set to continue into Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024