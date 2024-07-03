Left Menu

Israeli Defence Minister Vows Readiness Against Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israeli forces are prepared to take any necessary actions against Lebanon's Hezbollah. While the preference is for a negotiated arrangement, Gallant emphasized their continued strikes on Hezbollah and readiness to fight if necessary.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:38 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that Israeli forces will be ready to take any action necessary against Lebanon's Hezbollah, though the preference is to reach a negotiated arrangement.

"We are striking Hezbollah very hard every day and we will also reach a state of full readiness to take any action required in Lebanon, or to reach an arrangement from a position of strength. We prefer an arrangement, but if reality forces us we will know how to fight," Gallant was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

