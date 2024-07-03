Left Menu

Sukhu Accuses Thakur of Ignoring Hamirpur to Weaken Dhumal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused former CM Jai Ram Thakur of neglecting Hamirpur to weaken ex-CM P K Dhumal. Addressing election meetings for Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma, Sukhu highlighted the alleged discrimination and claimed three MLAs from Hamirpur conspired against him.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:48 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has leveled serious allegations against former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, accusing him of intentionally sidelining Hamirpur to undermine ex-CM P K Dhumal.

During a series of election meetings supporting Congress nominee Pushpinder Verma in the Hamirpur assembly by-poll, Sukhu contended that the district suffered immensely during Thakur's tenure due to this political discrimination.

Sukhu claimed that no ministers were appointed from Hamirpur nor any developmental projects initiated under Thakur's regime. He added that three MLAs from his own district conspired to topple his government, despite support from other district MLAs. Sukhu further accused former Independent MLA, now BJP candidate Ashish Sharma, of exploiting mineral resources unfairly and acting out of political self-interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

