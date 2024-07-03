Sukhu Accuses Thakur of Ignoring Hamirpur to Weaken Dhumal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has leveled serious allegations against former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, accusing him of intentionally sidelining Hamirpur to undermine ex-CM P K Dhumal.

During a series of election meetings supporting Congress nominee Pushpinder Verma in the Hamirpur assembly by-poll, Sukhu contended that the district suffered immensely during Thakur's tenure due to this political discrimination.

Sukhu claimed that no ministers were appointed from Hamirpur nor any developmental projects initiated under Thakur's regime. He added that three MLAs from his own district conspired to topple his government, despite support from other district MLAs. Sukhu further accused former Independent MLA, now BJP candidate Ashish Sharma, of exploiting mineral resources unfairly and acting out of political self-interest.

