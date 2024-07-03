Zelenskiy Seeks Dutch Support for Pilot Training
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof to expand the Netherlands' training mission for Ukrainian pilots. Zelenskiy highlighted the strong relations between the two countries and mentioned an upcoming meeting to further develop their partnership.
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:10 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday that Ukraine was counting on the Netherlands to expand a training mission for Kyiv's pilots.
"Relations between our countries have never been stronger. We have scheduled a meeting to further develop our partnership," he said on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
