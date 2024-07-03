Left Menu

Renzi Urges Biden to Step Aside to Avoid Trump's Comeback

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming election to prevent Donald Trump's return to the White House. Renzi warns that Biden's candidacy could lead to a lost battle for Democrats and urges a change in leadership.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:48 IST
Renzi Urges Biden to Step Aside to Avoid Trump's Comeback
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden must drop his re-election bid or Donald Trump is sure to return to the White House, former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

Renzi, 49, led a centre-left government from 2014-2016 and was close to the administration led by former President Barack Obama, in which Biden was vice president. He was offered a lavish state dinner at the White House in 2016. "Biden will go down in history as a U.S. president who did many things that had a great impact," Renzi told Reuters. "At the same time, if he does not quit he will give Trump the greatest gift he could ever receive."

"If (the Democrats) go with Joe, I fear it will be a lost battle," he said. Renzi said a Trump presidency would have "unpredictable" consequences.

"Democrats must now do everything not to lose this battle. And the only way is to change horses," he said. Romano Prodi, another centre-left former Italian premier and ex-president of the European Commission, was less blunt but similarly worried. Prodi, at 84, three years older than Biden, has long been retired from active politics.

"The only person who can decide whether Biden should stand down is Biden, but I saw the debate and I am very, very worried. I can see there is a growing concern about the situation among Americans, and I share that concern," he told Reuters. (Additional reporting by Gavin Jones, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024