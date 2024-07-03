Left Menu

Turmoil in Nepali Politics: Deuba Urges Prachanda to Resign as CPN-UML Exits Coalition

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has called for Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to resign after the ruling coalition partner, CPN-UML, withdrew its support. Deuba and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli inked a power-sharing deal to form a new government, pushing for political stability in Nepal.

Sher Bahadur Deuba
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant political shake-up, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has called for Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to step down. This comes after the ruling coalition partner, CPN-UML, retracted its support following a power-sharing agreement between the largest parties, NC and UML, to oust Prachanda.

'The Prime Minister should resign after the largest parties NC and UML said that they would form a new government together,' Deuba remarked after a key meeting at his residence in Kathmandu. The agreement, forged with CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli, entails a rotational prime ministerial tenure for the rest of the parliamentary term.

The withdrawal of CPN-UML has led to resignations from all its Cabinet ministers, further complicating Nepal's political landscape. The new coalition aims to stabilize the nation, which has seen 13 governments in 16 years.

