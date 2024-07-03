Left Menu

Former Senator Hidayat Ullah Assassinated in Pakistan Bomb Blast

A former Pakistani Senator, Hidayat Ullah, and three others were killed in a car bomb blast in the Mamond Bajaur tribal district. The attack occurred during a campaign for a provincial assembly by-election. High-ranking officials condemned the incident and vowed to continue fighting terrorism.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:33 IST
In a tragic attack, former Pakistani Senator Hidayat Ullah and three others were assassinated in a car bomb blast in the restive northwest region of the country. The explosion, triggered remotely, took place in the Mamond Bajaur tribal district, underscoring ongoing security challenges.

Ullah, who was in the area campaigning for his nephew Najeeb Ullah Khan for an upcoming by-election, became the target of this act of terror. The election for the PK 22 Provincial Assembly Constituency is scheduled for July 12.

Leading figures, including Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and President Asif Ali Zardari, condemned the attack, emphasizing the nation's commitment to fighting terrorism. Ullah had served as a senator from 2012 to 2018 and 2018 to 2024, holding key roles in aviation and counter-terrorism.

