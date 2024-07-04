Left Menu

Jharkhand: Raj Bhavan invites INDIA bloc leaders including JMM executive president Hemant Soren today

Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role and said that the ruling alliance had chosen Hemant Soren as the leader.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:41 IST
Jharkhand: Raj Bhavan invites INDIA bloc leaders including JMM executive president Hemant Soren today
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (File Photo/ X @HemantSorenJMM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Bhavan has invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday after CM Champai Soren resigned from the post. The other leaders invited by the Raj Bhavan include state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and RJD leader Satyanand Bhakta.

Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role and said that the ruling alliance had chosen Hemant Soren as the leader. "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster," Champai Soren told reporters.

Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan on February 2. After staking a claim to form government in Jharkhand, the JMM executive president said that the details of everything would be shared soon.

"The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures," said Hemant Soren. Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the alleged forgery of official records, involving "fake sellers and buyers" to acquire large parcels of land.

Champai Soren, the state transport minister, is a seven-time MLA, and he represents the Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand. Before joining the JMM, he was an independent MLA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024