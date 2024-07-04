Trinamool Congress MLAs Protest for Oath at Assembly

In a bid to be sworn in at the West Bengal Assembly rather than Raj Bhavan, two recently-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, continued their sit-in protest for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.

The lawmakers, representing Baranagar and Bhagabangola, respectively, have been protesting since June 27. Though declared winners in recent assembly by-polls, the swearing-in process has yet to be completed.

Biman Banerjee, Speaker of the Assembly, who earlier sought assistance from President Droupadi Murmu, is expected to address the media soon. Meanwhile, the MLAs resumed their protest near the B R Ambedkar statue, awaiting the Governor's directive that conforms to procedural norms.

