Akhilesh Yadav Blasts UP Government Over Hathras Stampede

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly shirking its responsibility over the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead. He also questioned the state's health services and accused Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak of prioritizing his political career over the department's welfare.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday vehemently criticized the Uttar Pradesh government, suggesting there is no conspiracy behind the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead. Instead, he accused the government of evading its responsibilities in the wake of the tragedy.

Reacting to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks about a potential conspiracy, Yadav said, "The real conspiracy could be the government's attempt to escape its responsibility." He emphasized that the administration had a pivotal role to play in preventing such incidents.

Yadav also took the opportunity to critique the state's health services, accusing Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak of aiming to bolster his political career at the cost of the health department. "The BJP government has not fulfilled its promises of building new medical colleges and has failed to provide adequate healthcare facilities," Yadav asserted.

