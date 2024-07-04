Left Menu

Surging Death Toll: Gaza Conflict Claims Over 38,000 Lives

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported that the Palestinian death toll from nearly nine months of conflict has surpassed 38,000, with more than 87,000 wounded. In the last 24 hours, 58 more bodies have been brought to hospitals. Women and children are among the dead.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:17 IST
Surging Death Toll: Gaza Conflict Claims Over 38,000 Lives
AI Generated Representative Image

The Gaza Health Ministry, under Hamas administration, announced Thursday that the ongoing conflict's death toll has exceeded 38,000 Palestinians.

In the past 24 hours alone, 58 new fatalities were recorded, increasing the overall count to 38,011.

The ministry also reported over 87,000 injuries, noting that the victims include a significant number of women and children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024