Surging Death Toll: Gaza Conflict Claims Over 38,000 Lives
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported that the Palestinian death toll from nearly nine months of conflict has surpassed 38,000, with more than 87,000 wounded. In the last 24 hours, 58 more bodies have been brought to hospitals. Women and children are among the dead.
The Gaza Health Ministry, under Hamas administration, announced Thursday that the ongoing conflict's death toll has exceeded 38,000 Palestinians.
In the past 24 hours alone, 58 new fatalities were recorded, increasing the overall count to 38,011.
The ministry also reported over 87,000 injuries, noting that the victims include a significant number of women and children.
