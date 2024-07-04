Surging Death Toll: Gaza Conflict Claims Over 38,000 Lives

The Gaza Health Ministry, under Hamas administration, announced Thursday that the ongoing conflict's death toll has exceeded 38,000 Palestinians.

In the past 24 hours alone, 58 new fatalities were recorded, increasing the overall count to 38,011.

The ministry also reported over 87,000 injuries, noting that the victims include a significant number of women and children.

