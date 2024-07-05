Left Menu

Judge Postpones Corruption Hearing for Spanish PM’s Wife

A hearing in the corruption investigation of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, was postponed after her defense cited improper notification of another complaint. The investigation probes whether Gomez used her influence as the prime minister's wife for business dealings, which led Sanchez to consider resigning amid opposition outcry.

05-07-2024
A Spanish judge delayed a crucial hearing on Friday concerning a corruption investigation involving Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez. The adjournment came after Gomez's defense team argued that she hadn't been properly notified of an additional complaint filed against her.

The case, which probes whether Gomez leveraged her position as the prime minister's wife to influence her business dealings, has put significant pressure on Sanchez. The prime minister even contemplated stepping down in April amid mounting criticism from opposition parties. Despite making a brief appearance in court, Gomez's hearing was rescheduled to July 19 by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado after she testified for less than 45 minutes.

Gomez's attorney, Antonio Camacho, indicated that Gomez was ready to provide testimony if the judge clarified the allegations. Filed by anti-corruption group 'Manos Limpias,' the initial complaint was later supported by far-right party Vox and Iustitia Europa, known for its activism against COVID-19 restrictions. After the session, Camacho expressed surprise at the judge's acceptance of an additional complaint from ultra-Catholic group Hazte Oir. Gomez left the court without speaking to reporters, while Sanchez has consistently dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and baseless.

