RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Predicts Fall of Modi Government Next Month
RJD president Lalu Prasad anticipates the Narendra Modi government may fall as early as next month. Speaking at an event marking 28 years of RJD, he described the government as 'weak' and encouraged party workers to stay prepared. Prasad emphasized RJD's consistent ideology and electoral progress.
- Country:
- India
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday made a bold prediction, claiming that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre could 'fall' as early as next month.
Prasad voiced his prediction at an event in celebration of 28 years since he founded RJD by splitting the Janata Dal.
The ailing leader, who spoke for less than 10 minutes and was accompanied by his younger son and political successor Tejashwi Yadav, opined, "The Modi government is weak. It can fall any time. It can fall in August".
Furthermore, he rallied party workers to be prepared for such an eventuality and to draw strength from the RJD's improved performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the party increased its vote share and tally compared to five years ago.
'We have also been, for quite some time, the single largest party in the Bihar assembly. And unlike many others, we have never compromised on ideology,' Prasad emphasized.
His remarks came at a time when most NDA leaders were attending a BJP function where newly inducted Union ministers from Bihar were being felicitated.
ALSO READ
NEET Paper Leak Scandal: Allegations Point to Tejashwi Yadav's Links
Kerala Left Front Analyzes Painful Defeat in Lok Sabha Polls
NEET 'paper leak': Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha draws link to Tejashwi Yadav, seeks clarification
"BJP has always been against reservation": Tejashwi Yadav after Patna HC scraps Bihar govt's quota hike
Youths of JK have ensured victory of democracy in this Lok Sabha polls, says PM Modi on high turnout of voting in the Union territory.