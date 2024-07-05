Left Menu

Keir Starmer Takes the Helm: Global Reactions to Labour's Triumph

Keir Starmer's Labour Party has won a significant majority in the UK's parliamentary election, ousting the Conservatives after 14 years. Leaders worldwide, including those from Brazil, Germany, Italy, and India, extended their congratulations and expressed optimism for future diplomatic relations under Starmer's leadership. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also received commendations for his term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:07 IST
Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer is poised to become Britain's next prime minister after his centre-left Labour Party clinched a decisive majority in the parliamentary elections, putting an end to the Conservatives' 14-year rule.

World leaders have been quick to react. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulated Starmer and looked forward to strengthening diplomatic ties between Brazil and the UK. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed personal delight and confidence in Starmer's upcoming tenure, noting his commitment to European relations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also recognized Starmer's victory, emphasizing continued cooperation in bilateral and international matters. Other leaders, including those from India, Ireland, Ukraine, and France, similarly praised Starmer and highlighted future collaborations. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was lauded for his leadership, with many affirming ongoing ties with the UK under its new government.

