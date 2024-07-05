Controversy Brews Over Maharashtra's 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme

Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party has criticized the Mahayuti government, accusing it of playing politics with the 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme. According to Pawar, the scheme has not been allocated enough funds and appears to be an election ploy. "The government has introduced the scheme with elections in mind, but with insufficient funding, it may be short-lived," Pawar stated to ANI on Friday.

On the other hand, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar unveiled several welfare initiatives during the state budget presentation last week in the Maharashtra Assembly. The 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme promises Rs 1500 per month to all women aged 21 to 60 years, starting July 2024. The inspiration for this scheme comes from Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana.

Ajit Pawar extended the application deadline to August 31 and allowed women up to 65 years to apply. Among the other initiatives announced were bonuses for cotton and soybean farmers, increased support for dairy farmers, enhanced compensation for animal attack victims, free cooking gas cylinders, reduced taxes on diesel and petrol, and increased healthcare coverage. The session, which began on June 28, will continue until July 12, preceding the impending state assembly elections.