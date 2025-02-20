Uttar Pradesh Unveils Progressive State Budget for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a progressive tone for the financial year 2025-26 with its newly released budget. Lauded by Governor Anandiben Patel, this budget is seen as a comprehensive approach to state development and welfare, extending benefits to various societal sectors.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Rs 8,08,736 crore budget in the state assembly, highlighting crucial allocations: 22% for development, 13% for education, 11% for agriculture services, and 6% for health. The focus is on enhancing research, development, and information technology infrastructure.

The budget also prioritizes law and order, investment attraction, and connectivity via various transport networks. Emphasis on women's and labor welfare further underscores its commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities, ultimately advancing the state's prosperity and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)