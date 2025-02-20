Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Progressive State Budget for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh government introduced its 2025-26 budget, emphasizing development and welfare. It allocates significant funds to infrastructure, education, and agriculture, with a keen focus on IT and research. The budget aims to empower women, uplift underprivileged communities, and enhance state connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Progressive State Budget for 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a progressive tone for the financial year 2025-26 with its newly released budget. Lauded by Governor Anandiben Patel, this budget is seen as a comprehensive approach to state development and welfare, extending benefits to various societal sectors.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Rs 8,08,736 crore budget in the state assembly, highlighting crucial allocations: 22% for development, 13% for education, 11% for agriculture services, and 6% for health. The focus is on enhancing research, development, and information technology infrastructure.

The budget also prioritizes law and order, investment attraction, and connectivity via various transport networks. Emphasis on women's and labor welfare further underscores its commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities, ultimately advancing the state's prosperity and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025