BJP Pushes to Abolish Article 30: Heated Debates in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

In a significant political move, BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh introduced a Private Members' Resolution on Friday, aiming to abolish Article 30 of the Indian Constitution. This article grants minorities the right to establish and manage educational institutions. BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey, representing Jabalpur North, emphasized the need for equal education law to build a future for the coming generations.

"I believe there should be laws ensuring equal education for all. This is the only way to secure a better future for our youth," Pandey told ANI. He highlighted reports from the Child Commission indicating issues within minority institutions, pressing the need for educational equality across the board.

Support came from BJP MLA Usha Thakur who argued that eliminating such institutions was crucial for national unity and integrity. Thakur cited concerns over Madrassas fostering anti-national sentiments and emphasized the capacity of mainstream schools to offer modern education. Moreover, she urged the Government of India to shut down these institutions to maintain peace and harmony.

Contrarily, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticized the BJP's focus on communal matters, questioning their neglect of pressing agricultural issues. Congress MLA Atif Aqeel echoed these sentiments, accusing BJP members of using these debates to deflect from scandals and administrative failures. Aqeel defended Madrassas, underscoring their role in supporting impoverished children.

He also condemned Thakur's remarks linking Madrassas to terrorism, dismissing them as baseless. The resolution has ignited a potent debate on educational equality, administrative transparency, and communal harmony ahead of the upcoming state elections.