Wisconsin Supreme Court Restores Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has reinstated the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, overturning a previous ruling that had outlawed them. The court's new liberal majority ruled in favor of progressive groups, reflecting a significant shift in control following the election of Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:12 IST
In a pivotal decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has reinstated absentee ballot drop boxes, reversing a 2022 ruling that prohibited them. The ruling emerged from a 4-3 vote, led by the court's new liberal majority.

The decision is a triumph for progressive advocacy groups Priorities USA and the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, who had contested the ban. Their lawsuit was filed shortly after the April 2023 election of liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz, which shifted the court's composition after over a decade of conservative control.

Wisconsin, a key battleground in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, now reverts to pre-2022 practices, endorsing the use of drop boxes amid ongoing partisan debates on the matter. The court's decision underscores the significant impact that electoral shifts can have on voting regulations.

