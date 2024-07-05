Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Diverse Parliament: A New Era for Representation

Keir Starmer, Britain's new Prime Minister, will lead a more diverse and female parliament after securing a landslide election victory. The House of Commons will see an increase in ethnic minority and female lawmakers, marking a significant milestone for representation. Despite this progress, diversity in top cabinet positions remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:22 IST
Keir Starmer's Diverse Parliament: A New Era for Representation
AI Generated Representative Image

Keir Starmer will become Britain's new Prime Minister following a decisive victory that ended 14 years of Conservative leadership. This victory ushers in a parliament that is more ethnically diverse and includes a record number of female lawmakers.

According to British Future, the House of Commons now has around 13% lawmakers from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 10% in 2019. Despite this historic increase, it still underrepresents the 18% of England and Wales's population who are from these backgrounds.

The new parliament will also feature 242 female lawmakers. This increase in diversity comes as Labour wins approximately 412 seats, creating a majority of 174. While Labour boasts the highest number of ethnic minority MPs, the representation in top cabinet roles remains uncertain.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024