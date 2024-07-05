Keir Starmer's Diverse Parliament: A New Era for Representation

Keir Starmer will become Britain's new Prime Minister following a decisive victory that ended 14 years of Conservative leadership. This victory ushers in a parliament that is more ethnically diverse and includes a record number of female lawmakers.

According to British Future, the House of Commons now has around 13% lawmakers from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 10% in 2019. Despite this historic increase, it still underrepresents the 18% of England and Wales's population who are from these backgrounds.

The new parliament will also feature 242 female lawmakers. This increase in diversity comes as Labour wins approximately 412 seats, creating a majority of 174. While Labour boasts the highest number of ethnic minority MPs, the representation in top cabinet roles remains uncertain.