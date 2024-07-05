Keir Starmer's Diverse Parliament: A New Era for Representation
Keir Starmer, Britain's new Prime Minister, will lead a more diverse and female parliament after securing a landslide election victory. The House of Commons will see an increase in ethnic minority and female lawmakers, marking a significant milestone for representation. Despite this progress, diversity in top cabinet positions remains uncertain.
Keir Starmer will become Britain's new Prime Minister following a decisive victory that ended 14 years of Conservative leadership. This victory ushers in a parliament that is more ethnically diverse and includes a record number of female lawmakers.
According to British Future, the House of Commons now has around 13% lawmakers from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 10% in 2019. Despite this historic increase, it still underrepresents the 18% of England and Wales's population who are from these backgrounds.
The new parliament will also feature 242 female lawmakers. This increase in diversity comes as Labour wins approximately 412 seats, creating a majority of 174. While Labour boasts the highest number of ethnic minority MPs, the representation in top cabinet roles remains uncertain.
ALSO READ
Labour Party Receives 14 Times More Donations Than Conservatives
Labour Party Pledges Swift India-UK Free Trade Agreement
Sabia Akram's Departure: The Ethical Dilemma for Labour Party
Sterling's Surge: Labour Party's Potential Impact on UK's Economy
Labour Party's UK Triumph Paves Way for Indo-UK FTA