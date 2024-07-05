Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Historic Win: Labour's Landslide Victory Over Conservatives

Keir Starmer became UK's new prime minister following Labour’s overwhelming victory, replacing Rishi Sunak's Conservatives, who faced their worst electoral defeat. Starmer pledged a return to public service and national renewal, while Sunak took responsibility for the loss, marking a significant shift in UK politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:25 IST
Keir Starmer's Historic Win: Labour's Landslide Victory Over Conservatives
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic turn of events, Keir Starmer emerged as the UK's new prime minister on Friday after his Labour Party secured an overwhelming victory in the general election. This seismic shift in British politics saw voters deliver a "sobering verdict" to Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, which faced its most significant electoral defeat.

At 61, Starmer stepped into the role as the 58th prime minister following a formal meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, succeeding Sunak who had his audience with the monarch earlier. Labour's triumph, marked by 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, signifies a gain of 211 seats from the last election in 2019. The Conservatives were left grappling with just 121 seats, a dramatic loss of 250 seats.

In his inaugural address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer emphasized a decisive call for change and a return to politics centered on public service. He acknowledged the profound weariness within the nation and committed to tackling it with actions that aim to bridge the gap between political promises and public expectations. Meanwhile, a visibly emotional Sunak conceded defeat, pledging to step down as Conservative Party leader and ensure a peaceful power transition. The election results underscore a pivotal moment for the UK as it embarks on a new chapter under Starmer's leadership.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024