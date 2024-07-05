Keir Starmer's Historic Win: Labour's Landslide Victory Over Conservatives

In a historic turn of events, Keir Starmer emerged as the UK's new prime minister on Friday after his Labour Party secured an overwhelming victory in the general election. This seismic shift in British politics saw voters deliver a "sobering verdict" to Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, which faced its most significant electoral defeat.

At 61, Starmer stepped into the role as the 58th prime minister following a formal meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, succeeding Sunak who had his audience with the monarch earlier. Labour's triumph, marked by 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, signifies a gain of 211 seats from the last election in 2019. The Conservatives were left grappling with just 121 seats, a dramatic loss of 250 seats.

In his inaugural address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer emphasized a decisive call for change and a return to politics centered on public service. He acknowledged the profound weariness within the nation and committed to tackling it with actions that aim to bridge the gap between political promises and public expectations. Meanwhile, a visibly emotional Sunak conceded defeat, pledging to step down as Conservative Party leader and ensure a peaceful power transition. The election results underscore a pivotal moment for the UK as it embarks on a new chapter under Starmer's leadership.