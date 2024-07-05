Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Addresses Youth Unemployment Amid Protests
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy assured resolving youth unemployment amid protests from BRS and BJP, promising job vacancies and releasing a job calendar. He urged youth against falling for political conspiracies and stated his government cleared obstacles for major job postings.
- Country:
- India
Amidst rising protests by the BRS and BJP over youth unemployment, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed his government's resolve to fill all available vacancies in the state government. On Friday, Reddy declared his readiness to address all concerns raised by dissatisfied job aspirants.
The protests, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) student wing and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) — the BJP's youth faction — demanded the issuance of a job calendar and increased recruitment for teaching positions, among other demands. Both groups also accused the Congress-led state administration of using police to disperse demonstrators.
In response, CM Reddy, who consulted with Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and others, warned unemployed youth against being misled by political agendas. Emphasizing his government's efforts, Reddy mentioned the recent issuance of notices to fill 28,942 job vacancies and the clearance of long-pending legal hurdles for filling Group 1, 2, and 3 state service positions. He also pledged to release the job calendar following upcoming budget discussions.
