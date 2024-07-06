Left Menu

Leadership Now Project Urges Biden to Step Aside

A group of business and civic leaders from the Leadership Now Project has urged President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid. Despite the group's CEO stating support for Biden, the letter, signed by 168 members, cites risks to U.S. and global stability if Biden continues to run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 00:02 IST
Leadership Now Project Urges Biden to Step Aside
Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, a coalition of business and civic leaders has called on President Joe Biden to abandon his reelection campaign. According to a letter reported by the Washington Post, 168 members of the Leadership Now Project urged Biden to withdraw, emphasizing the threats posed by a potential second term of his Republican challenger, Donald Trump.

Despite the urging, Biden, at 81, remains defiant, insisting he can defeat Trump, 78, in the upcoming Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. His comments come in the wake of a shaky debate performance and a closely watched television interview aimed at reassuring Americans of his campaign's viability.

The Leadership Now Project's letter acknowledged Biden's decades of public service but highlighted profound risks to both U.S. and global stability in the event of his continued candidacy. Leaders like Weyco Group CEO Tom Florsheim, billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, and Christy Walton were among the signatories.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024