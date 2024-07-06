Leadership Now Project Urges Biden to Step Aside
A group of business and civic leaders from the Leadership Now Project has urged President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid. Despite the group's CEO stating support for Biden, the letter, signed by 168 members, cites risks to U.S. and global stability if Biden continues to run.
In a significant political development, a coalition of business and civic leaders has called on President Joe Biden to abandon his reelection campaign. According to a letter reported by the Washington Post, 168 members of the Leadership Now Project urged Biden to withdraw, emphasizing the threats posed by a potential second term of his Republican challenger, Donald Trump.
Despite the urging, Biden, at 81, remains defiant, insisting he can defeat Trump, 78, in the upcoming Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. His comments come in the wake of a shaky debate performance and a closely watched television interview aimed at reassuring Americans of his campaign's viability.
The Leadership Now Project's letter acknowledged Biden's decades of public service but highlighted profound risks to both U.S. and global stability in the event of his continued candidacy. Leaders like Weyco Group CEO Tom Florsheim, billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, and Christy Walton were among the signatories.
