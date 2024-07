Trump Seeks Pause in Classified Documents Case Following Supreme Court Immunity Ruling

Donald Trump's legal team made a bid on Friday to partially pause the criminal case accusing the former president of mishandling classified documents. This came in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming that presidents have broad immunity for official acts.

The Supreme Court's ruling, which bolstered Trump's claim of immunity in the classified documents case, is seen by his legal team as a crucial precedent. The team filed a request in court, aiming to leverage this ruling as he faces four criminal prosecutions, including a case about falsifying business records.

Trump's lawyers argued that a pause would help mitigate "adverse consequences to the institution of the presidency" and are pushing for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to halt activity until crucial rulings on Trump's immunity claims and the legality of prosecutor Jack Smith's appointment are made. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, maintains that he acted within his official capacity.