Left Menu

Madras High Court Clears Path for 'Jana Nayagan' Amid Legal Battles

The Madras High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan.' The CBFC's decision to refer the film to a review committee was overturned, and the board plans to appeal the decision. The film is politically charged, sparking controversy ahead of its release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:06 IST
Madras High Court Clears Path for 'Jana Nayagan' Amid Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to the upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring actor-turned-politician Vijay. The move overrules the CBFC's initial directive to send the film to a review committee, which they plan to contest through an appeal.

Justice PT Asha ruled in favor of KVN Productions, stating that the CBFC Chairperson lacked authority to refer the film to the review committee after agreeing to issue a certificate. This decision is crucial, as the politically sensitive film is eagerly anticipated in Tamil Nadu, especially with the approaching Pongal festival.

The CBFC's concerns about the film stem from alleged complaints about its content, potentially offending religious sentiments. Despite the suggested alterations, the film awaits its clearance. The producers, seeking a release on January 9, took legal recourse following complaints about the unreleased film.

TRENDING

1
Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows in December

Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows...

 India
2
Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

 India
3
Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

 United States
4
Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026