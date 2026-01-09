Madras High Court Clears Path for 'Jana Nayagan' Amid Legal Battles
The Madras High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan.' The CBFC's decision to refer the film to a review committee was overturned, and the board plans to appeal the decision. The film is politically charged, sparking controversy ahead of its release.
The Madras High Court has ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to the upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring actor-turned-politician Vijay. The move overrules the CBFC's initial directive to send the film to a review committee, which they plan to contest through an appeal.
Justice PT Asha ruled in favor of KVN Productions, stating that the CBFC Chairperson lacked authority to refer the film to the review committee after agreeing to issue a certificate. This decision is crucial, as the politically sensitive film is eagerly anticipated in Tamil Nadu, especially with the approaching Pongal festival.
The CBFC's concerns about the film stem from alleged complaints about its content, potentially offending religious sentiments. Despite the suggested alterations, the film awaits its clearance. The producers, seeking a release on January 9, took legal recourse following complaints about the unreleased film.
