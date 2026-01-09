Left Menu

Ex-South Korean President's Legal Battle: Potential Death Penalty in Insurrection Charges

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection charges which might lead to the death penalty. Accused of attempting martial law in 2024, Yoon, along with his defense minister, allegedly aimed to detain opposition leaders. The court has postponed its decision amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:32 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol

A South Korean court has postponed a crucial sentencing request in the insurrection trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges that could result in the death penalty. The marathon session concluded late on Friday, signaling the next hearing for January 13.

Yoon, accused of orchestrating a failed martial law attempt in 2024, potentially faces life imprisonment or the death penalty under South Korean law. The special prosecutor's sentencing request, anticipated on Friday at the Seoul Central District Court, has been delayed after over 12 hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors allege Yoon, alongside then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, planned since October 2023 to suspend parliament, assuming legislative powers and branding opponents as "anti-state forces." The brief martial law attempt, lasting only six hours, had significant political reverberations, culminating in Yoon's impeachment and removal from office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

