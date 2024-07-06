Left Menu

Biden Defiantly Vows to Stay in 2024 Race Despite Party Pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden, facing criticism after a shaky debate performance, declared that he will stay in the 2024 race despite pressure from within the Democratic Party. Biden addressed supporters in Wisconsin, emphasized his stamina, and dismissed doubts about his capability to face Donald Trump again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 03:54 IST
Biden Defiantly Vows to Stay in 2024 Race Despite Party Pressure
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden, facing a political storm after a less-than-stellar debate performance, defiantly vowed on Friday to remain in the 2024 presidential race. Speaking in Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state, Biden rejected calls from some within his party to step aside, even as he criticized Donald Trump and reassured his supporters of his resolve to win another term.

In a spirited address, Biden acknowledged the debate missteps but portrayed the backlash as overblown speculation. 'I'm running and I'm gonna win again,' Biden asserted, clearly directed at doubters within his own ranks. Notably, Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a moderate Democrat, has been vocal in suggesting Biden reconsider his candidacy.

Biden also thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her support, amid circulating rumors of her being a potential successor if he were to bow out. Harris, alongside other administration allies, has publicly expressed unwavering support for Biden. Meanwhile, some influential donors and party figures continue to express concerns about Biden's health and ability to campaign vigorously against Trump.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024