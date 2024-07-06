Biden Defiantly Vows to Stay in 2024 Race Despite Party Pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden, facing a political storm after a less-than-stellar debate performance, defiantly vowed on Friday to remain in the 2024 presidential race. Speaking in Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state, Biden rejected calls from some within his party to step aside, even as he criticized Donald Trump and reassured his supporters of his resolve to win another term.

In a spirited address, Biden acknowledged the debate missteps but portrayed the backlash as overblown speculation. 'I'm running and I'm gonna win again,' Biden asserted, clearly directed at doubters within his own ranks. Notably, Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a moderate Democrat, has been vocal in suggesting Biden reconsider his candidacy.

Biden also thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her support, amid circulating rumors of her being a potential successor if he were to bow out. Harris, alongside other administration allies, has publicly expressed unwavering support for Biden. Meanwhile, some influential donors and party figures continue to express concerns about Biden's health and ability to campaign vigorously against Trump.