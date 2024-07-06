Left Menu

Biden Stands Firm Amid Democratic Doubts

President Joe Biden reiterated his commitment to the 2024 presidential race despite concerns from some Democrats following a shaky debate performance. Biden asserted his capability to defeat Donald Trump and dismissed questions about his mental fitness. Key Democratic leaders are scheduled to deliberate on the issue next week.

Updated: 06-07-2024 08:05 IST
President Joe Biden reiterated his commitment to the 2024 presidential race on Friday, in a fiery address to supporters in Wisconsin and during an interview with ABC News. Despite calls from within his party to reconsider his candidacy after a lackluster debate performance, Biden was resolute in his intention to stay in the race.

Amid persistent questions about his mental acuity and age, Biden defended his record and capabilities, stating unequivocally that he would continue his campaign to prevent Republican Donald Trump from regaining the White House. Despite polls indicating Trump gaining ground, Biden argued that other polls showed him in a better position.

Democratic leaders are expected to discuss Biden's candidacy when they convene next week. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign faces significant pressure and scrutiny from donors, business leaders, and even some of his closest political allies who have expressed concerns about his health and viability as a candidate.

