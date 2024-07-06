Rahul Gandhi to Address Tragedy-Affected Families in Gujarat Amid Political Clashes

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ahmedabad, Gujarat this Saturday to engage with party workers and connect with families who have suffered from recent tragedies, a party leader confirmed.

Gandhi's visit comes in the aftermath of violent clashes between Congress and BJP workers over objections to his remarks in the Lok Sabha, leading to multiple arrests and FIRs.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil announced that Gandhi will meet the families of Congress workers detained by police and those affected by incidents like the Rajkot fire and Morbi bridge collapse.

