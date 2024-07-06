Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

In the aftermath of President Joe Biden's disappointing debate performance, Republican figures are escalating their focus on Vice President Kamala Harris. The GOP is seizing on the moment, suggesting that a vote for Biden is essentially a vote for Harris, a tactic often laced with racist and misogynistic undertones.

Donald Trump and his allies have rolled out new attack lines against Harris, challenging her abilities and accusing her of enabling and concealing Biden's health issues. Trump, in particular, has been vocal on social media, dubbing her various derogatory nicknames and questioning her political competence.

Despite Biden's firm insistence that he will not step aside, the GOP continues to suggest that Harris may be thrust into the Democratic nomination. The Democratic Party faces a complicated scenario if such a replacement were considered, with little precedent in modern political history to guide them.

