BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Silence Over Brutal Killing of Tamil Nadu BSP Chief

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his silence following the brutal killing of Tamil Nadu's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, K Armstrong. Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening.

Malviya took to 'X', writing, 'Tamilnadu BSP chief, a Dalit, is hacked to death. Expect Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi to maintain radio silence, just like the hooch tragedy, because the Congress depends on the DMK for its relevance in TN.' He added that this kind of 'perverse politics is the ugly face of Balak Buddhi'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently used the term 'Balak Budhi' for Rahul Gandhi during his address in the Lok Sabha. In Chennai, police have detained eight suspects and formed a special team to investigate the case. Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Thalapathy Vijay condemned the killing, offering condolences to Armstrong's family. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati also condemned the murder, urging the state government to punish the guilty.

'The gruesome killing of K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable,' said Mayawati. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK party, questioning the state's law and order.

