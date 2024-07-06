Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong's Murder Sparks Protests and Political Outcry

The city Police on Saturday clarified that the killing of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong by a group of assailants was not political in nature, although all angles are being investigated.

Eight suspects were arrested within three hours of the crime on Friday, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore confirmed. Armstrong was attacked at 7.15 pm on his way to an under-construction house in Perambur. Rushed to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, Rathore added.

Initial investigations, CCTV footage, cell phone data, and eyewitness accounts led to the arrests. However, allegations from political parties suggested those detained might not be the real culprits. Rathore described such claims as premature but mentioned that the arrested individuals were under suspicion due to pending cases.

While Armstrong's burial is scheduled for Sunday, political unrest continues, with demands for a CBI probe. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and urged expedited investigations. Armstrong's death has prompted reactions from various political leaders, including those questioning the state's law and order under the DMK government.

