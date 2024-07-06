Congress Invites Applications for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Congress on Saturday invited applications from those aspiring to contest the Maharashtra assembly polls, likely to be held in October-November.

In its statement, the state Congress unit noted that aspirants from the general category will need to contribute Rs 20,000 to the party fund with the application. Meanwhile, women and those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are required to pay Rs 10,000.

All forms must be submitted to the party's district offices by August 10. Additionally, party functionaries have been instructed to update voter lists in their constituencies and assist electors requiring changes in registration details. Focus is also being directed towards registering first-time voters.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)